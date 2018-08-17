Asian Games squash: Saurav and Harinder ensure a medal, Joshna and Dipika in QF

India, on Thursday, assured itself a medal in squash as Saurav Ghosal set up a men’s singles quarter-final with Harinder Pal Sandhu at the 18th Asian Games.
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal also made it to the quarter-finals in the women’s singles event.
Squash’s opening day saw the men playing two rounds while the women, after getting a first round bye, had only a match each to play.
Ghosal beat his Sri Lankan opponent, Mohomed Ismail Mukthar Wakeel, in straight games 11-2, 11-2, 11-1. Sandhu followed by downing Ko Youngjo of Korea 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 in the next encounter.
In comparison, both Joshna and Dipika gave little chance to their respective opponents. Joshna beat Aribado Jemyca of Philippines 11-2, 11-8, 12-10 while Dipika beat Rohmah Yeni Seti of Indonesia 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.
Joshna and Dipika will face Misaki Kobayashi of Japan and Ling Ho Chan of Hong Kong in the quarter-finals respectively.