World Youth Boxing Chmapionships: Three Indian boxers advance to quarter-finals

Three Indian boxers, including reigning champion Nitu (48kg), advanced to the quarter-finals of the world youth championships in Budapest.
Anamika (51kg), who did not get a first-round bye, entered the pre-quarters after beating Bulgaria’s Goryana Stoeva in her opening bout 5-0.
Among the three who made the quarters, two were from the men’s draw.
Asian bronze-medallist Bhavesh Kattamani (52kg) and S Barun Singh (49kg) advanced to the last eight with identical victories.
Nitu, on the other hand, pummelled her opponent – Bulgaria’s Aynurova Zakifova – prompting the referee to stop the contest in the Indian’s favour in the third round.
Bhavesh also claimed a dominating 5-0 win over Iran’s Mobin Alaee, while Barun defeated Uzbekistan’s Sodirbek Komolmirzaev by a similar scoreline.
There was disappointment as well with Nitin Kumar (75kg) going down in a split 1-4 verdict to Uzbekistan’s Navo Tamazov.