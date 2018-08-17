Asian Games 2018

Asian Games: Technical director faces axe as India’s rowing contingent misses seven-medal target

Girish Phadnis, secretary general at Rowing Federation of India, said a meeting will be called soon to review the Asian Games performance.

by 
File Photo

The Indian rowing contingent fell well short of its seven-medal target at the Asian Games and the below-par performance may well lead to the sacking of technical director Nicolai Gioga.

Girish Phadnis, secretary general at Rowing Federation of India, told PTI that a meeting will be called soon to review the Asian Games performance. Serious questions have been raised about the extreme coaching methods of Romanian Gioga, who took charge in December.

“On a day when India won a rowing gold, it is unfortunate we are talking about all this. It was a below par performance. There is no doubt about that. We missed at least three medals,” Phadnis told PTI.

“Questions have been raised about the radical changes in the training methods (of Gioga). We will soon decide the best way forward. For me the most worrying thing is that after finishing the race, our rowers are falling ill. I have not seen that before,” said Phadnis, who himself is a former rower.

Dushyant Chauhan had to be given oxygen and a glucose drip after he gave his all to seal a bronze in lightweight single sculls. He was rushed to the medical centre from the medal ceremony as he was struggling to stand before throwing up.

Similar scenes were witnessed after the lightweight eight race in which India finished fourth. Rower Jagvir Singh too needed medical attention right after the race and he could not even breathe properly. Both Dushyant and Jagvir were severely dehydrated.

“I pushed as if it was the last race of my life. I had a bad cold and throat in the run up to the event, that also affected me a lot during the race. I was gone,” said Dushyant, who had not eaten much in the morning ahead of the race as they all have to maintain weight (72kg).

Long time chief coach Ismail Baig too questioned the training methods of Gioga. After the Romanian’s arrival, the rowers don’t work out in the gym anymore and have stopped using ergometer (like a simulator).

“When the foreign coach comes, we give him full control. I disagree with his methods for Indian rowers. They should do gym and spend some time in the ergometer. It has been a disappointing campaign. We missed out on many sure shot medals. His methods may work for Europeans but are not working for Indians,” said Baig.

Gioga, on his part, said he found the Indian rowers unfit.

“They have too many health issues. Sometimes they have pain in the neck, other times in the butt. They fall sick easily. I want to destroy them (by making them push so hard) but I am not able to. Because their health is not in great shape,” Gioga had told PTI a day before the start of competition.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.