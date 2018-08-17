Asian Games 2018

Asian Games hockey: India thrash Japan 8-0 to record third win in a row and inch closer to SF

Rupinder Pal Singh and Mandeep Singh scored two goals each for the men in blue.

India vs Japan | AFP

Defending champions India continued their goal-scoring spree, thrashing Japan 8-0 to register their third consecutive win in the men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday.

India have so far scored 51 goals in three matches after demolishing Indonesia 17-0 and registering a record 26-0 win over Hong Kong China in their previous two Pool A games.

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh (17’, 37’) and Mandeep Singh (32’, 56’) struck twice while SV Sunil (7’), Dilpreet Singh (12’), Akashdeep Singh (45’) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47’) also registered their names in the score sheet.

India conceded only one penalty corner in the 48th minute of the match but Japan, ranked 16th, wasted the opportunity.

World No 5 India will next play Korea, ranked 14th, on Sunday before the last pool game against Sri Lanka.

India attacked the Japanese goal in numbers from the onset. Their first charge came as early as the second minute but Dilpreet’s deflection from a Surender Kumar cross went wide.

The defending champions, however, did not have to wait much to get on the scoreboard as Akashdeep fed Sunil with a reverse-hit pass and the experienced striker easily found the back of the net.

Then Dilpreet, waiting in front of the goal post, sent the ball in with a fierce reverse-hit to double the lead, five minutes later.

The Indian team missed out on converting a penalty corner before Japan made their first real attempt but could not execute. It was Kenta Tanaka, who fired one in from the right but an alert Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh blocked the shot.

Going into the second quarter, India had a 2-0 lead and it became 3-0 when Rupinder converted a penalty corer in the 17th minute.

Japan kept fighting and foiled two more attempts of India.

India missed out on a penalty corner early in the third quarter but two minutes after the change of ends Amit Rohidas set it up for Mandeep, who pushed the ball in from close range past the Japanese goalie Takashi Yoshikawa to make it 4-0.

India got a penalty stroke when Vivek was obstructed inside the circle by a Japanese defender and Rupinder made no mistake in converting from the spot as India took a commanding 5-0 lead.

India kept Japan under the pump, earning their fifth penalty corner soon but failed to convert as Rupinder’s flick was blocked by the Japanese custodian.

Akashdeep, Vivek and Mandeep later added to India’s tally in the final quarter.

