India were assured three medals in squash competition of the 18th Asian Games with Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik advancing to the semifinals of their respective singles events in Jakarta.

Top seed Ghosal defeated compatriot Harinder Pal Sandhu 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in the men’s singles quarterfinal before Dipika recorded an easy 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 win over Japanese Kobayashi Misaki in women’s singles. Chinappa came up with more resistance from Hong Kong’s Chan Ho Ling but prevailed 11-5, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10 to be assured of her first medal in the Asian Games in singles event.

This was India’s best performance in singles competition in the Asian Games, bettering the two medals won in Incheon four years ago when Saurav secured a silver and Dipika claimed a bronze.

Dipika will now face top seed Nicol David in the semifinals while Chinappa takes on Malaysia’s Subramanium Sivasangiri.

In the men’s semifinal, Ghosal will face Au Chin Ming of Hong Kong.