India’s campaign in the Asian Games fencing ended after the women’s epee team suffered a 25-45 loss against formidable China in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Indian team comprising Jyotika Dutta, Thoudam Kabita Devi, Ena Arora and Jas Seerat Singh failed to produce its best show and went down fighting against China, who had claimed the gold medal in the last edition in Incheon, South Korea.

Earlier in the day, India had defeated Indonesia 45-24 in the pre-quarterfinals to raise hopes of a medal but the Chinese team proved too good for the Indians.

Epee is a sharp-pointed duelling sword which is used in the event of fencing competition where the entire body of the opponent is a permissible area of scoring points.