Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made the cut on the line after producing a second successive 71 in the second round of the Northern Trust Championships, the first event on the FedExCup play-offs.

Lahiri picked up three birdies against as many bogeys, including one at the 18th hole, to lie at Tied 67th, slipping seven places from the first round.

Tiger Woods (71) also shot a second successive even par round to stay around for weekend action.

Riding high on two major trophies this season, Brooks Koepka played a stunning back nine to shoot six-under 65 and got to 10-under to join Jamie Lovemark (66) who is winless in 135 starts on PGA Tour.

Lovemark had five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn.

Koepka, who has three Majors and just one regular PGA Tour win, has prepared for the FedExCup Playoffs like majors by renting a house and bringing his own chef, trainer and regular crew.

Lahiri had a fine start with three birdies in four holes between fourth and seventh, but could not build on it. Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

Woods hit the ball beautifully and had a birdie putt on every hole until the par-3 15th, when his tee shot went off the green against the collar and he finished with a three-putt bogey from just inside 30 feet on 18th.

So, it was back to even par 71 despite birdies on seventh and 13th. He made the cut on the number, leaving him 10 shots behind.

Lahiri began very well with birdies on third and fourth. On the 444-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lahiri reached the green in two and holed from 20 feet for birdie.

On the next hole, the par-4 fifth, Lahiri’s 153 yard approach to eight feet set him up for the second birdie, which he duly holed. But he gave away one shot on sixth, as he failed to two-putt from around 50 feet.

The action continued on the 486-yard par-4 seventh hole, where Lahiri had a 206 yard approach shot and he hit it to eight feet for a third birdie in four holes and he was back to two-under for the round.

However, before the run, Lahiri bogeyed the par-4 ninth after going into right round and getting to the green in three and two putting.

On the back nine, he parred all the way from 10th to 17th, before giving a shot on the 470-yard par-4 18th.

Koepka was just getting along with an even par front nine and he stayed that way till he reached 12th which he birdied after smashing the tee shot to greenside bunker from where he came out to handshaking three feet for a birdie.

But it was the 13th that changed the day for him. On the 631-yard 13th hole at Ridgewood Country Club, he was 310 yards to green on his second shot and he hit his 3-wood as hard as he could and his draw, which he had not been able to get till then, got to 20 feet for an eagle and he holed it.

Riding high, he closed with three birdies in a row. He finished with 6-under 65 and tied with Jamie Lovemark, who shot 66 and they are now both at 10-under.

Adam Scott, who got his confidence back after the PGA Championship, shot 64 for the low round of the tournament and he was third, while another shot behind was World No. 1 Dustin Johnson (67) and it featured a triple bogey on his card.

Bryson DeChambeau (66) joined Johnson at 134 and the group at 7-under 135 included Sean O’Hair (66-69) and Tommy Fleetwood (67-68). O’Hair needs to get to No. 70 by the third playoff event at the BMW Championship at Aronimink, his home club outside Philadelphia.

Woods did create chances but could not capitalise on them.

He said, “The name of the game is you’ve got to make putts, and you’ve got to roll it. No matter how good your drive, you’ve still got to roll them and still got to make putts, and I didn’t putt very well today. I had a hard time seeing my lines, and consequently didn’t make anything.”

Jordan Spieth (70-70) dropped a triple on 18th – his ninth of the day after making some nice putts. He pulled his tee shot and took a penalty and then had a seven inch putt for double bogey but he was careless and moved the ball only inches and ended with a triple.