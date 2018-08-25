Indian rower Sayali Shelake, who competed at the 18th Asian Games, will have to stay in Palembang for another seven days after undergoing an operation for intestinal blockage.

Shelake was hospitalised on Friday after she complained of pain in the abdomen.

“She is out of danger. She got operated in the nick of time else it could have been worse. Instead of two days, she will be here for seven days. Two officials will be with her at all times. There is nothing to worry now,” India’s deputy chef de mission BS Kushwaha said.

The Indian rowing contingent departed for Pune on Friday after winning three medals, including a gold in men’s quadruple sculls.

The 21-year-old was rushed to a city hospital on Friday after she complained of constant pain in the abdomen area.

“She was not able to eat anything and was in a lot of pain,” Kushwaha added.

Shelake had competed in the final of the women’s double sculls alongside Pooja. They both had finished sixth.