Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal advanced to the women’s singles quarter-finals after beating their respective opponents in straight games in Jakarta on Saturday.

Sindhu outwitted local player and world No 22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-15 in 35 minutes after Saina dispatched another crowd favourite, Fitriani, ranked 40th, 21-6, 21-14 in another second round match.

Saina will next face either Thailand’s fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon or Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun, while Sindhu will take on the winner of the match between Sri Lanka’s Kavidi Sirimannage and Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol.

Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, couldn’t cross the second round after their gallant fight ended with a 17-21, 21-19, 17-21 loss against Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Min Hyuk Kang in men’s doubles.

Sindhu zoomed to a 8-1 lead before Gregoria fought back to reduce the gap to 7-10. The 19-year-old Indonesian showed glimpses of her skills when she troubled the Indian with her backhand flicks and reverse slices. The experienced Sindhu, however, managed to keep her nose ahead and pocketed the opening game when her opponent hit the net.

In the second game, Sindhu moved to a 6-2 advantage, despite her opponent defending well. She was alert, quick on her feet and rushed to a 11-4 lead.

With the crowd rooting for her, Gregoria managed to make it 12-15 after winning eight of the next 12 points.

Power and accuracy in her strokes helped Sindhu to move to five match points. The match then ended when the Indonesian hit wide.

In the other women’s singles second round match, Saina led 8-5 and didn’t let Fitriani, despite the crowd’s vociferous support, change the momentum of the game.

Fitriani hit a smash over the lines, attacking the backhand side of Saina at 19-14 to give the Indian her first match point.

Another return from Fitriani sailed over the baseline, sending Saina to the last-eight stage. Fitriani was part of the Indonesian team which won a bronze in the women’s team event.