After a medal-filled Monday, some of the top Indian athletes are going to be action on the 10th day of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

The women’s singles final in badminton, involving PV Sindhu, is perhaps the biggest event to watch out for. She created history on Monday, becoming the first Indian to reach a badminton final at the Asian Games after defeating Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10.

Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who won medals on Sunday, will return to action for the women’s 200m qualification.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s the list of India’s important events on day 10.

Athletics Event Player Time Women's Hepthalon Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram 7.30 am onwards Women's 200m - qualification Hima Das, Dutee Chand 8.15 am onwards Women's Javelin Throw - Final Annu Rani 5.55 pm Men's 800m Final Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh 6.10 pm Women's 5000m Final L Suriya, Sanjivani Baburao 6.20 pm Men's 4x400m Relay Final Team TBD 7.15 pm

Archery Event Teams Time Compound Women's Team Final India vs Korea 11:15 am Compound Men's Team Final India vs Korea 12:05 am

Badminton Event Players Time Women's Singles Final PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei) 11:40 am

Boxing Event Players Time Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-finals Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea) 1:00 pm Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-finals Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia) 1:45 pm

Bridge Event Time Mixed Pair Qualification 8:00 am onwards Men's Pair Qualification 8:30 am onwards Women's Pair Qualification 8:30 am

Cycling Event Players Time Women's Keirin Deborah, Sonali Chanu 7:30 am onwards Women's Team Pursuit India 7:48 am onwards

Equestrian Event Players Time Jumping Individual and Team Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad 6:30 am

Hockey Event Teams Time Men's Pool A match India vs Sri Lanka 2:30 pm

Kurash Event Players Time Men's 66kg Jatin, Jacky Gahlot 12:30 pm Men's +90kg Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar 12:30 pm Women's 52kg Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara 12:30 pm

Sepaktakraw Event Teams Time Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match India vs Japan 12:30 pm

Squash Event Teams Time Women's Team Pool B match India vs Thailand 8:30 am Women's Team Pool B match India vs Indonesia 5:00 pm Men's Team Pool B match India vs Qatar 2:30 pm

Table tennis Event Teams Time Men's Semi-Final India vs (To Be Decided) 11 am onwards