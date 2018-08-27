After a medal-filled Monday, some of the top Indian athletes are going to be action on the 10th day of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

The women’s singles final in badminton, involving PV Sindhu, is perhaps the biggest event to watch out for. She created history on Monday, becoming the first Indian to reach a badminton final at the Asian Games after defeating Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10.

Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who won medals on Sunday, will return to action for the women’s 200m qualification.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s the list of India’s important events on day 10.

Athletics

Event Player Time
Women's Hepthalon Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram 7.30 am onwards
Women's 200m - qualification Hima Das, Dutee Chand 8.15 am onwards
Women's Javelin Throw - Final Annu Rani 5.55 pm 
Men's 800m Final Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh 6.10 pm
Women's 5000m Final L Suriya, Sanjivani Baburao  6.20 pm
Men's 4x400m Relay Final Team TBD 7.15 pm

Archery

Event Teams Time
Compound Women's Team Final India vs Korea  11:15 am
Compound Men's Team Final India vs Korea  12:05 am

Badminton

Event Players Time
Women's Singles Final PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei) 11:40 am

Boxing

Event Players Time
Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-finals Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea)  1:00 pm
Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-finals  Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia)  1:45 pm

Bridge

Event Time
Mixed Pair Qualification 8:00 am onwards
Men's Pair Qualification 8:30 am onwards
Women's Pair Qualification 8:30 am

Cycling

Event Players Time
Women's Keirin Deborah, Sonali Chanu  7:30 am onwards
Women's Team Pursuit India 7:48 am onwards

Equestrian

Event Players Time
Jumping Individual and Team Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad 6:30 am

Hockey

Event Teams Time
Men's Pool A match India vs Sri Lanka 2:30 pm

Kurash

Event Players Time
Men's 66kg Jatin, Jacky Gahlot 12:30 pm
Men's +90kg Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar  12:30 pm
Women's 52kg Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara 12:30 pm

Sepaktakraw

Event Teams Time
Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match India vs Japan 12:30 pm

Squash

Event Teams Time
Women's Team Pool B match India vs Thailand  8:30 am
Women's Team Pool B match India vs Indonesia 5:00 pm
Men's Team Pool B match India vs Qatar 2:30 pm

Table tennis

Event Teams Time
Men's Semi-Final India vs (To Be Decided) 11 am onwards

Volleyball

Event Teams Time
Men's volleyball India vs Pakistan 11:00 am