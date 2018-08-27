After a medal-filled Monday, some of the top Indian athletes are going to be action on the 10th day of the Asian Games in Jakarta.
The women’s singles final in badminton, involving PV Sindhu, is perhaps the biggest event to watch out for. She created history on Monday, becoming the first Indian to reach a badminton final at the Asian Games after defeating Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10.
Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who won medals on Sunday, will return to action for the women’s 200m qualification.
The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.
Note: All times are in IST, but subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.
Here’s the list of India’s important events on day 10.
Athletics
| Event
| Player
| Time
| Women's Hepthalon
| Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram
| 7.30 am onwards
| Women's 200m - qualification
| Hima Das, Dutee Chand
| 8.15 am onwards
| Women's Javelin Throw - Final
| Annu Rani
| 5.55 pm
| Men's 800m Final
| Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
| 6.10 pm
| Women's 5000m Final
| L Suriya, Sanjivani Baburao
| 6.20 pm
| Men's 4x400m Relay Final
| Team TBD
| 7.15 pm
Archery
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Compound Women's Team Final
| India vs Korea
| 11:15 am
| Compound Men's Team Final
| India vs Korea
| 12:05 am
Badminton
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Women's Singles Final
| PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzuying (Chinese Taipei)
| 11:40 am
Boxing
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-finals
| Sonia Lather vs Jo Son Hwa (North Korea)
| 1:00 pm
| Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-finals
| Pavitra vs Hasanah Huswatun (Indonesia)
| 1:45 pm
Bridge
| Event
| Time
| Mixed Pair Qualification
| 8:00 am onwards
| Men's Pair Qualification
| 8:30 am onwards
| Women's Pair Qualification
| 8:30 am
Cycling
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Women's Keirin
| Deborah, Sonali Chanu
| 7:30 am onwards
| Women's Team Pursuit
| India
| 7:48 am onwards
Equestrian
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Jumping Individual and Team
| Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Vhetan Reddy Nakula, Zahan Kevic Setalvad
| 6:30 am
Hockey
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Men's Pool A match
| India vs Sri Lanka
| 2:30 pm
Kurash
| Event
| Players
| Time
| Men's 66kg
| Jatin, Jacky Gahlot
| 12:30 pm
| Men's +90kg
| Aswin Chandran Pandari, Parikshit Kumar
| 12:30 pm
| Women's 52kg
| Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav, Pincky Balhara
| 12:30 pm
Sepaktakraw
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match
| India vs Japan
| 12:30 pm
Squash
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Women's Team Pool B match
| India vs Thailand
| 8:30 am
| Women's Team Pool B match
| India vs Indonesia
| 5:00 pm
| Men's Team Pool B match
| India vs Qatar
| 2:30 pm
Table tennis
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Men's Semi-Final
| India vs (To Be Decided)
| 11 am onwards
Volleyball
| Event
| Teams
| Time
| Men's volleyball
| India vs Pakistan
| 11:00 am