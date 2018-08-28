Indian women boxers continued their impressive run at the world youth championships with four of them making the semi-finals to be assured of medals here.

Jony (60kg), Sakshi (57kg), Astha Pahwa (75kg) and Anamika (51kg) entered the semi-finals of their respective weight categories last night.

Jony defeated China’s Chen Yibing 5-0, before Sakshi got the better of Russian Valeriia Rodionova by a similar margin.

Astha clinched a split verdict over Albania Elsidita Selaj, while Anamika defeated Italian Martina La Piana.

Asian gold-medallist Manisha and silver-winner Ankit Khatana had earlier advanced to the semifinals to assure themselves of medals along with reigning champion Nitu (48kg) and Asian bronze-medallist Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg).