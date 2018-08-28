Defending champions India made a mockery of Sri Lankan challenge pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages, setting up a tricky semi-final clash against Malaysia in the men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday.

It has been a dominating performance from the Indians in the group stage as they scored 76 goals and conceded just three.

It was always going to be a cakewalk for world No 5 India against Sri Lanka, ranked 38th. The title holders toyed with the rival defence to score goals at will.

Akashdeep Singh (9th, 11th, 17th, 22nd, 32nd, 42nd minutes) scored six goals while Rupinder Pal Singh (1st, 52, 53rd), Harmanpreet Singh (5th, 21st, 33rd) and Mandeep Singh (35th, 43rd, 59th) struck thrice each as India dismantled the Sri Lankan defence from start to finish.

Besides the duo, Lalit Upadhyay (57th, 58th), Vivek Sagar Prasad (31st), Amit Rohidas (38th) and Dilpreet Singh (53rd) scored a goal each.

India, thus, topped Pool A with an all-win record from five games and will take on second placed team in Pool B, Malaysia, in the first semi-final on Thursday.

Such was India’s domination on Tuesday that the Lankans failed to register a single shot at the Indian goal. The Indians, on the other hand, had 46 shots at the Lankan goal.

The Indians scored 12 field goals, seven from penalty corners and one from penalty stroke.

They withdrew their goalkeeper seven minutes from the hooter for an extra field player and the move bore fruit as they scored six goals in that period.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, last edition’s bronze medallist India will face reigning silver medallist China in the semifinals of the women’s hockey competition while title holders Korea will take on Japan.