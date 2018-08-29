India captain Virat Kohli feels cricket is losing out on quality because the “commercial aspects” are taking over the game. He also said he wasn’t keen on the 100-ball format, which is the brainchild of the England Board.

The rigours of a packed cricket schedule seems to be taking a toll on him.

“I’m already very... I wouldn’t say frustrated, but sometimes it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket regularly. I feel somewhere the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of cricket and that hurts me,” Kohli told the Wisden Cricket Monthly.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is starting a new 100-ball format, which has drawn flak from all quarters, the Indian skipper said that he doesn’t want to be a part of “one more format”.

“Obviously for the people involved (ECB) in the whole process and the set-up it will be really exciting but I cannot think of one more format, to be honest,” Kohli said.

“Honestly, I don’t want to be a testing sort of a cricketer for any new format. I don’t want to be someone who’s going to be part of that World XI who comes and launches the 100-ball format.”

“I love playing the IPL, I love watching the BBL, because you are working towards something, competing against high-quality sides and it gets your competitive juices flowing. That’s what you want as a cricketer. I am all for the leagues, but not to experiment.”

Kohli, who missed out on his much-hyped county stint with Surrey due to an injury, said that he would love to play first-class cricket in England.

“County cricket always intrigued me. Unfortunately, it couldn’t happen this time but I would love to come again in future,” he said.

“I have heard so much from so many players over so many years that it has really helped them understand their games even better. Also, just to understand how professional the set-up over here is, how the longest format of the game is looked at with so much respect.”