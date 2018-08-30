A 19-year-old woman weightlifter was found dead in a pond in Goregaon village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, the police said.

The deceased, Vaibhavi Patekar, had been missing since the night of August 27.

As per preliminary investigation, Vaibhavi committed suicide by jumping into the pond, a Goregaon police station official said.

She had messaged her friends and family members about her inability to pursue weight lifting, he said.

Vaibhavi had bagged a silver medal in a national-level competition in the past besides two gold medals in a state-level event.