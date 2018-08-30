Indian judokas Harshdeep Singh Brar and Garima Choudhary crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of their respective events at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.

Hardeep lost to South Korea’s Seungsu Lee 3-10 in the round of 16 of the men’s 81kg category.

The 20-year-old Indian committed three Shidos (minor violations) while Lee received one penalty point and scored an Ippon (full point).

#Judo



Harshdeep Singh Brar received 3 shido penalties for minor violations, which gave the Korean one ippon, or a full point. Once an ippon is scored, the match ends.

Earlier, Hardeep had sailed past Rajitha PK Uwarapaksha Gedara of Sri Lanka 10-0 in the round of 32.

In the women’s 70 kg event, Garima lost to Gulnoza Matniyazov of Uzbekistan 0-10.

Choudhary, who was India’s sole judoka in the 2012 London Olympics, failed to pick up any point in her bout while Matniyazov managed to log an Ippon.