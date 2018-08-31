India’s run in the table tennis event at the 18th Asian Games came to an end after Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the singles competition in Jakarta.

World No 33 Sharath Kamal went down fighting against 14th ranked Chih-Yuan Chunag of Chinese Taipei 7-11, 11-9, 10-12, 16-14, 9-11.

Sathiyan, who led India to a maiden medal in 60 years with his two wins against Japan in the team event, was not to able to do an encore against Kenta Matsudaira.

The world No 39 had beaten the 19th ranked Japanese in the team semi-finals but was defeated on Friday. He lost 11-9, 4-11, 9-11, 6-11, 10-12 in another round of 16 match.

Rising star Manika Batra won a game against world No 5 Wang Manyu but it was not enough to trouble the Chinese. She lost 2-11, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 in the women’s singles round of 16.

Along with the men’s team bronze, Kamal and Batra combined to secure a bronze in mixed doubles.