India clinched three medals in sailing with Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar clinching silver in the 49er FX Women’s event and Harshita Tomar claiming bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday.

Varun Thakkar Ashok and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda won bronze with a total of 53 after race 15 in the 49er men’s event.

The 20-year-old Varsha and 27-year-old Sweta, who had to take the legal route to compete in the Asian Games, combined to produce a total score of 40 after 15 races to finish second at the Indonesia National Sailing Centre in the 49er FX race while 16-year-old Harshita aggregated 62 points after race 12 to finish third.

“It is a great feeling to win a medal for the country. I can’t explain it. It has been a great learning experience for me,” Harshita, a former swimmer, said after winning the medal.

Govind Bairagi finished fourth in the Open Laser 4.7, while Nethra Kumanan finished fifth place in Laser Radial Sailing event.