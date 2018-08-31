Former junior world champion boxer Sakshi Choudhary (57kg) added the youth crown to her trophy cabinet, claiming the gold with a dominating victory over Nikolina Cacic of Croatia in Budapest on Friday.

Sakshi fetched a unanimous verdict over the Croat to clinch the gold medal.

However, Asian champions Manisha (64kg) and silver-medallist Anamika (51kg) finished runners up after losing their respective finals.

Anamika lost a close bout against American Destiny Garcia but Manisha was out-punched by England’s Gemma Richardson. Anamika lost 2-3 in a split decision after a gruelling bout in which she matched the American punch for punch but could not find favour with the judges.

Asian champion Manisha squared off against Richardson in the last Indian bout of the day. Although she had her moments with some power-packed right straights but the effort was just not enough to stop the clinical English girl.

Earlier, Jony (60kg) and Astha Pahwa (75kg) joined Asian medallists Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg), Ankit Khatana (60kg), Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Sakshi Gaidhani (81kg) in bagging the bronze medals after their semifinal losses.

The Indian women’s team had claimed seven medals in the previous edition of the event and has surpassed that number this time.