India captain Virat Kohli was rested from the upcoming Asia Cup with the selectors naming Rohit Sharma as captain of the 16-member squad on on Saturday. The tournament to be held in United Arab Emirates later this month.

Rajasthan left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was the only new face in the team, having received his maiden call-up.

Asia Cup is scheduled to start from September 15 in Dubai. India will open the tournament against Bangladesh.

The Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), K L Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.