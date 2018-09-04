Young Indian shuttlers Anoushka Parikh/Saurabh Sharma and Krishna Prasad Garaga/Dhruv Kapila clinched the mixed doubles and men’s doubles titles respectively at the Kharkiv International challenge in Ukraine on Sunday.

Second seeds Saurabh and Anoushka defeated Poland’s Pawel Smilowski and Magdalena Swierczynska, seeded fourth, 18-21, 21-19, 22-20 in the mixed doubles summit clash that lasted an hour and three minutes.

Krishna and Dhruv then outwitted Germany’s Daniel Hess and Johannes Pistorius 21-19, 21-16 in a 36-minute doubles final.

Among other Indians, women’s doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost in the semi-finals, while top seeded mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg failed to cross the quarter-finals. Second seeded men’s doubles pair of Rohan and Shivam Sharma also suffered a loss in the semi-finals.