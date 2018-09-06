Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson, says he would not compete in 800m now and focus just on 1500m since he considers himself a medal contender at the Tokyo Olympics in the event.

Johnson was favourite to win both 800m and 1500m in Jakarta but compatriot Manjeet Singh pipped him in a thrilling finish in the former.

However, Johnson clocked 3:44.72 to win the 1500m gold medal.

“If you are focussing on the Olympics, there is no point competing in both 800m and 1500m. I have spoken to my coaches and have decided that my focus will be on 1500m for Tokyo Olympics. I believe I will be a medal contender in Tokyo,’’ Johnson told PTI on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony by the Indian Army.

Olympics is a completely different ball game compared to Asiad but what makes Johnson confident is the timing. “Look at the medallists at the Rio Olympics. The gold medallist (Mathew Centrowitz of US) clocked 3:50.00. Now look at my timing at the Asian Games. It is 3:44.72.

“So, in 1500m, It’s not just about the timing. The middle distance running is all about strategy. You don’t have to necessarily create world record to win Olympic gold. Like my personal best is 3:37.00 which is also a national record,’’ Johnson explained.

A resident of Calicut, Johnson said that his family was luckily saved from the devastating floods that hit Kerala but he will try to help the affected people. “I have some plans in mind. I will definitely do something for the people of my state,’’ he added.