There was no stopping India’s junior shooters at the ISSF World Championships with Hriday Hazarika claiming the men’s 10m air rifle top honours before the women’s team combined for a new world record and gold in Changwon on Friday.

Hazarika, the lone Indian to qualify for the men’s final with a score of 627.3, was tied with Iran’s Mohammed Amir Nekounam on 250.1 once the field was pruned to the regulation top eight.

But the 17-year-old Indian prevailed in a shoot-off at the prestigious International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) tournament.

The bronze went to Russia’s Grigorii Shamakov, who managed a score of 228.6 in the final.

The women’s 10m air rifle team of Elavenil Valarivan (631), Shreya Agarwal (628.5) and Manini Kaushik (621.2) produced a sensational performance to total 1880.7 for a gold with a world record to boot.

The score by Elavenil was also a new junior world record.

The men’s team, comprising Hazarika, Divyansh Panwar and Arjun Babuta, finished fourth with a combined total of 1872.3.

In the senior men’s 50m rifle three position competition none of the Indians managed to qualify for the finals.

Asian Games silver-medallist Sanjeev Rajput was the lowest placed Indian at 58th with a score of 1158.

Swapnil Kusale was 55th with a score of 1161 while Akhil Sheoran took the 44th position with 1167.

The Indian team, comprising the trio, ended 11th with a total of 3503.