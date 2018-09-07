India in England 2018

‘No argument is ever going to satisfy me’: Sunil Gavaskar slams Karun Nair’s omission from India XI

Gavaskar railed into the team management for ignoring the batsman, who rose to fame after becoming only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century.

File Photos

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar came down heavily on the team management’s decision to leave batsman Karun Nair out of the playing XI for the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

Nair, who was included in the squad of the team, was ignored for the dead rubber in London despite India incorporating a number of changes. India dropped all-rounder Hardik Pandya and handed Hanuma Vihari his debut.

Gavaskar railed into the team management for ignoring the batsman, who rose to fame after becoming only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century, which incidentally came against England.

“There is no argument that is going to ever satisfy me,” Gavaskar said while speaking on the pre-match show on Sony Six.

“What has Karun Nair done not to get in? I know he has not been your favourite player. You don’t want to pick him. He scores a triple hundred. You leave him out. He fails in a couple of games. You leave him out. You have brought him back in the team. It could be the selectors who have brought him back. The team management probably doesn’t want him. And that’s why they haven’t given him the opportunity to play in this game.

“How many Indians have got triple hundreds? Virender Sehwag twice and Karun Nair once. You don’t give that man an opportunity. So what are you trying to tell him? ‘Look we don’t think you are a good player?’

“All the best to Hanuma Vihari. I really wish him well. Karun Nair has every right to ask the team management what he has done wrong. He deserves an answer. ‘Why am I not picked?’ If you are going to pick an extra batsman, which they should have done from the first Test itself, and if you haven’t given him the opportunity, he deserves an answer.”

