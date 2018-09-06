India in England 2018

I want to be back playing all three formats of the game soon, says Ravindra Jadeja

Playing just Tests, says Jadeja, is very tough as there’s a big gap between international games.

by 
Ravindra Jadeja | AFP

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja is determined to represent India in all three formats as he feels playing only Tests is not enough to keep him in good shape for international cricket.

Jadeja took two for 57 on day one of the fifth and final Test, which happens to be his first of the series.

“For me the biggest thing is that I am playing for India and maybe, some day if I do well, I will be back playing all three formats of the game soon enough. But my aim is to convert any opportunity I get into performance,” he said after stumps on day one.

“When you are playing just one format it is very tough because there is too much gap between matches and the experience (rhythm) you need to play at international level is less. So, you have to keep motivating yourself whenever I get a chance, like in this game, whatever ability I have, I have to give my best on the field.”

He outlined playing the holding role as lone spinner, whilst also admitted his aim to fulfil the all-rounder spot for India.

“Whenever I get an opportunity to play for India, I will give my best in both aspects batting and bowling. I want to become a trusted member of the team and I can fulfil the all-rounder slot well because I have done it before in the past. It isn’t anything new to me. It is a matter of time.”

“When you are going through a bad patch, you need to play more and more to regain your old form and touch. So, it is possible the more I play international cricket, the better I will perform and will be able to make a comeback in all three formats,” he said.

India did well to reduce England to 198 for seven by close of play considering the hosts were 133 for one in the 64th over. England had made their best start of the series on a pitch that proved to be the most batsmen-friendly in this series.

Jadeja took a couple of wickets while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah shared the other five wickets as India’s bowling proved miserly throughout the day.

“Everyone bowled well, especially when the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on. Our plan was to stop the boundaries. Our plan was that if they didn’t get boundaries, they’d panic and play wrong shots and get out. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Mohammed Shami was unlucky as he beat the batsmen on numerous occasions, but failed to induce an edge.

“Shami bowled well. He was unlucky that he beat the bat so many times. He’s bowling with good rhythm; he is generating good pace, too. Shami, Bumrah and Ishant all of them did well,” said Jadeja.

“I was just thinking that I shouldn’t concede boundaries, because if that pressure is released at one end, it becomes easy for the batsmen. We didn’t get any wickets in the second session but we didn’t concede many runs either. We came back well. Everyone did their jobs in the bowling department,” Jadeja said.

