Indian Shooting

Ankur Mittal wins double trap gold at Shooting World Championships

The multiple World Cup medallist shot 140 out of 150 to go into a shoot-off for gold with China’s Yiyang Yang and Slovakia’s Hubert Andrzej.

by 
ISSF via Twitter

Ankur Mittal claimed the men’s double trap gold medal in the ISSF World Championship for his career’s biggest triumph, as the Indian shooting team continued its dominance in the premier tournament here Saturday.

The multiple World Cup medallist shot 140 out of 150 to go into a shoot-off for gold with China’s Yiyang Yang and Slovakia’s Hubert Andrzej. The 26-year-old overcame the Chinese 4-3 to emerge triumphant after the Slovakian had missed his second shoot-off clay target to settle for bronze.

Ankur also won the team bronze in the event along with compatriots Md Asab and Shardul Vihaan, their tally of 409 points putting them behind China’s 410 and the gold winning team Italy’s tally of 411.

In other events of the day, two Indian women missed out on the finals of their respective events by the narrowest of margins.

Anjum Moudgil, who has already won a silver in 10m air rifle and a 2020 Olympic quota place for India, shot 1170 in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualifying round to finish ninth. The top eight make it to the finals.

Anjum shot the same score as the eighth placed Nina Christen of Switzerland, but Nina’s 66 inner 10 shots were higher than Anjum’s tally of 56 inner 10s, putting the Swiss ahead in the rankings.

Manu Bhaker, in the women’s 25m pistol, tallied 584 in qualification to finish 10th.

At the end of the second rapid fire qualification round, four shooters – Singapore’s Xiu Hong Teh, Qatar’s Aldana Saad Almubarak, Greece’s Olympic and world champion in the 10m air pistol Anna Korakaki and Manu, were tied at the same score.

However, Xiu and Almubarak made it through as their tally of 22 and 21 inner 10s were better than Anna’s 19 and Manu’s 16.

In the trap mixed team junior event, Manisha Keer and Manavaditya Singh Rathore reached the six-team final with a qualification score of 139, which placed them second.

They eventually finished fourth, with a score of 24 in the final. The Italian pair of Erica Sessa and Lorenzo Ferrari won the gold medal with junior world record score of 42 in the final.

After the seventh day of competition, India have 20 medals – seven gold, seven silver and six bronze, putting them in the second position behind Korea and ahead of China.

India has also secured two Olympic quotas, making it the country’s best performance ever at the World Championship.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. Watch it here. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.