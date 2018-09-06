India in England 2018

CoA likely to discuss India’s performance in England with coach Ravi Shastri

India lost the ODI as well as Test series to the hosts and the CoA is expected to assess the team’s performance after the fifth Test.

Ravi Shastri | Reuters

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to discuss Indian team’s below-par in England with its head coach Ravi Shastri after the tour.

“There is a CoA meeting in Mumbai on September 11. While the main discussion will be on implementation of new constitution, the performance of England series will certainly come up for discussion,” said a senior BCCI official.

“It will be CoA’s call whether they want to meet Ravi Shastri in person or seek his feedback via written report. At this point in time, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is non functional. Till elections are held, CoA will be in charge. So it’s only imperative that they will assess the performance” he added.

If the meeting takes place, then chairman of selectors MSK Prasad’s opinion will also be sought.

There is a convention for more than three decades of the team manager’s report being submitted after each and every series (home and away) and the coach never submits any report.

But the official clarified, “The manager’s report is a templated one. Sunil Subramanium’s duties are purely administrative and it has got nothing to do with cricketing performance. It will be purely based on logistics issues like accommodation, choice of food, travelling facilities, practice conditions etc. Sunil doesn’t have the mandate to write anything else. So cricketing feedback depends on either Shastri, Kohli or MSK.”

After Greg Chappell’s departure, no Indian coach has submitted a performance review report, in writing, to the BCCI after a foreign series.

Usually, either the secretary or the president meet the coach or the captain for a discussion on the series gone by. However, acting president CK Khanna will not be entrusted with any such responsibility while acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary’s powers have been curtailed by the CoA.

It will also be interesting to see if CoA asks for the team physio Patrick Farhart’s report on the injury status of certain players during the ongoing tour.

“Was Bhuvneshwar Kumar forced into playing the third ODI despite back injury? Was Ravichandran Ashwin fully fit during the Southampton Test? In both case, the official word was aggravation of injury which proves there was an injury in first place. Hope CoA asks for this report,” another senior BCCI official said.

