Asian Games 2018

Japan Open preview: Sindhu eyes elusive gold in a tough field, Saina and Praneeth withdraw

Sindhu, who’s won three major silver medals this season, will look to clinch the gold medal at Japan Open.

by 
PV Sindhu | PTI

After adding a historic Asian Games silver medal to her glittering medal collection, PV Sindhu would be keen to break the final jinx that has bothered her for a while at Japan Open, starting on Tuesday.

Sindhu has been outstanding this season with silver medals in all the major events this year the Commonwealth Games, the World Championship and the Asian Games.

They are all medals to be cherished but a hectic schedule leaves her with very little time to do that. The questions of an elusive gold medal in these major events might bother the shuttler.

Heading into the Asian circuit events, which include China and Korea, Sindhu would look to put these questions to rest.

The third-seeded 23-year-old begins her campaign against Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi.

She is likely to face either three-time either world champion Carolina Marin or the formidable Akane Yamaguchi of Japan if she reaches the last-eight stage.

Saina Nehwal, who won a bronze medal at the Asiad, has pulled out of the event.

Among the men, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will look to get over the disappointing campaigns in the World championship and the Asian Games.

Srikanth, a former world No 1, whose best finish this season has been a semi-final appearance at the Malaysia Open, will face China’s Huang Yuxiang in the opener. Prannoy will take on Jonathan Christie, the Indonesian who earned his country a maiden Asian Games gold in August.

Sameer Verma, who clinched the Hyderabad Open Super 100 tournament on Sunday, will look to continue his good run when he faces Korea’s Lee Dong Keun.

However, B Sai Praneeth, who won the Singapore Open last year, withdrew from the tournament.

In men’s doubles, Commonwealth Games silver-medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who also won at Hyderabad, will square off against third seeded Japanese duo of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will meet Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong.

CWG bronze-medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will take on the Korean pair of Chang Ye Na and Jung Kyung Eun in women’s doubles.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy, who lost the finals at Hyderabad on Sunday, face third-seeded Indonesian pair of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.

Satwik and Ashwini, on the other hand, will hope to beat second-seeded Chinese pair of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.