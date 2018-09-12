India in England 2018

Best ever Indian team? Yes we believe that, insists defiant Kohli despite series defeat in England

India were beaten 1-4 in the five-match series that concluded on Tuesday.

by 
Reuters

“That’s your opinion, thank you very much,” that was Virat Kohli’s retort when questions were raised on Ravi Shastri’s “best Indian team” claim after the crushing Test series loss to England.

India were beaten 1-4 in the five-match series that concluded on Tuesday.

The result, one of the several overseas disappointments for the team, led to some uncomfortable queries on whether Kohli believed Shastri’s assertion that this was the best touring Indian side in the last 15 years.

“We have to believe that, why not? What do you think?” said Kohli to the questioning scribe, whose query was whether a tag like that put his side under pressure.

In response to an “I am not sure” from the journalist, Kohli retorted, “That’s your opinion. Thank you very much.”

Shastri’s comment, made before the fifth Test, had not gone down well with quite a few former players, who used statistics to demolish the claim, highlighting the results achieved under previous captains such as Sourav Ganguly.

The comment was bound to crop up in some way after the deflating result, which Kohli asserted is not all that hard to take as he is pleased with the team’s attitude.

The sharp response that came from Kohli is not the first from him when pointed queries come his way after disappointments.

During the tour of South Africa earlier this year, the Indian skipper, when asked about the constant chopping and changing in the team, had told a journalist to advise what he perceived to be the right combination.

Kohli had fielded 38 different teams on the trot, a trend which ended with the fourth Test against England in Southampton.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.