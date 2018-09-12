Asia Cup: Mushfiqur Rahim’s career-best knock helps Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka by 137 runs

Mushfiqur Rahim’s superb hundred complemented by a collective effort from the bowlers saw Bangladesh thrash Sri Lanka by 137 runs despite Lasith Malinga’s brilliant international comeback in the Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Saturday.

Mushfiqur scored a career-best 144 off 150 balls with 11 boundaries and four sixes for his sixth ODI hundred as Bangladesh scored 261 all out in 49.3 overs after opting to bat.

Save the 131-run stand with Mohammed Mithun (63) for the third wicket, the former skipper didn’t get any assistance from other Bangladesh batsmen as the wily Malinga showed that he is still a force to reckon with.

Malinga, whose last ODI was against India in a home series in September 2017, took 4/23 on his return.

Chasing 262 for a win, Sri Lanka were all out for 124 in 35.2 overs. This was Sri Lanka’s lowest ODI total versus Bangladesh. The highest partnership for Sri Lanka was the 27 for the eighth wicket.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening match of Asia Cup UAE 2018. #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/kmbtQYctXy — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 15, 2018

Opener Upul Tharanga (27) struck a six and three fours in the first two overs but he and his partner Kusal Mendis (0) perished in quick succession.

Mendis was the first to go in the final delivery of the second over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman while Tharanga departed the next over off Mashrafe Mortaza to leave Sri Lanka at 28 for two in the third over.

Sri Lanka needed a top order batsman to stick around but one down Dhananjaya de Silva (0) was not able to do that as he was trapped LBW off Mortaza as the ball nipped back in from off-stump. Sri Lanka were 32 for 3 then.

The next four overs gave just four runs as Sri Lanka went into a shell but Bangladesh still found a way out to get a wicket as Mehidy Hasan sent Kusal Perera (11) back in the dressing room.

Perera went forward to defend but the ball beat the bat and struck the pad for the umpire to raise his finger. Sri Lanka were in deep trouble then as they were 42 for 4 after the first powerplay 10 overs.

Sri Lanka survived for another six overs with captain Angelo Mathews (16) and Dasun Shanaka (7) trying to stitch a partnership. But just as it seemed they were on course for that, Sri Lanka put themselves in further trouble with Mathews making an error of judgement. He first called and then sent Shanaka back after working the ball to the leg side off a Shakib al-Hasan delivery.

But Shanaka had already made more than half the pitch and was not in a position to return when Mehidy Hasan broke the stumps.

All the six Bangladesh bowlers got at least a wicket. Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan grabbed two wickets each while Shakib Al-Hasan, Rubal Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain took one each.

Earlier, Mushfiqur scored the bulk of the Bangladesh runs as he and Mithun took their side out of the woods after being reduced to one run for two wickets and opener Tamim Iqbal returning to the pavillion after an injury only to come back at the fag end of the innings.

Tamim, however, will not take any further part in the tournament as he will be out with a broken wrist.