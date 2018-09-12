Davis Cup: India lose 0-3 to Serbia after Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni’s doubles defeat

Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni went down in a do-or-die doubles rubber as India lost the tie 0-3 to Serbia in the Davis World Group Play-offs in Kraljevo on Saturday.

India, however, still have a shot at the qualification for the Davis Cup finals as per new rules.

After losing both the singles matches on Friday, India needed a win to stay alive but Bopanna and Myneni could not save their team. They lost 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-7(4) to Nikola Milojevic and Danilo Petrovic after two hours and 22 minutes on the indoor courts at Kraljevo Sports Venue.

The reverse singles, scheduled for Sunday, have now become inconsequential. Bopanna and Myneni, who recently made a comeback to the competitive tennis from an injury, had a set point in the third set, serving at 5-3 but dropped serve.

India have now lost three ties in a row to Serbia, which did not have its top players.

India were expected to do a better job than this, since reigning US Open Champion Novak Djokovic opted out and Filip Krajinovic pulled out due to an injury.

Since new Davis Cup reforms have been introduced India will not have to go back to Asia/Oceania Group immediately.

Instead, India will compete in a 24-team qualifying event (home and away format) in February, 2019 to qualify for the 18-team Davis Cup Finals, to be held either in Madrid or Lille from November 18-24, next year.

The 12 winners will qualify while four semi-finalists from the 2018 season will get direct entry. The ITF will award two wild cards for the inaugural Davis Cup finals.

The Indian team is ranked 20th and effectively it is 16th considering that four semi-finalists will not be part of the qualifying event.

The two worst teams in the qualifiers will go back to the zonal competition.