‘We want everyone to feel safe’: Rohit hopes vacant spots in middle-order are sealed during Asia Cup

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is hopeful that the Asia Cup will prove beneficial in India’s search for a stable middle-order.

Speaking ahead of the team’s Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong, Rohit said the competition to seal the spots was quite intense, but added that the players vying for the spot were up to the task.

“I can’t say who will play where,” said Rohit. “The No 3, No 4, No 6 is still up for grabs. There are many players who are eyeing these places.

“We want to give chances to as many players as possible and I know they are keen to sealing their spot. But, I am yet to speak to the coach, so we will decide the final XI by tomorrow just before we enter the field.”

With the World Cup on the horizon, though, Rohit insisted that the process though was being looked at urgently.

“The middle-order is definitely not settled. But, it gives an opportunity for the players to come in and seal the spot. As a captain one wants the team to be settled,” he said.

“We want everyone to feel safe and settled so they can play freely. I guess the team is looking fresh and just need a comfortable game to get into their groove.

“We want to give chances to as many players as possible. At the same time, we need to see how an individual responds to conditions. We will see how they respond to the conditions and take a decision based on that decision,” he added.