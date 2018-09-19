Sheldon Jackson struck his sixth List A hundred, overshadowing Shivam Mavi’s hat-trick on his Uttar Pradesh debut to guide Saurashtra to a 25-run win in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Jackson (107 off 108 balls) and Robin Uthappa (97 off 110) put up a mammoth 194-run opening stand to set the foundation for Saurashtra’s 303 for nine in 50 overs.

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja made 31 and 14, respectively.

Mavi, who ended up leaking 73 runs in 10 overs, fought back towards the end of the innings to remove Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada and Jaydev Unadkat in three balls to mark a memorable List A debut.

In the end, Mavi’s five-wicket haul was not enough as Uttar Pradesh fell short of the target to end at 278 all in 49.1 overs.

Unadkat (3/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra and got support from Prerak Mankad (3/63) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3/48).

Amongst the star players, captain Suresh Raina could only make 22 off as many balls.

Shaw, Rahane and Iyer guide Mumbai to a nine-wicket win

Prithvi Shaw, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer struck half centuries as Mumbai thrashed Baroda by nine wickets.

Opting to bat, Baroda were bundled out for a modest 238 in 49.5 overs with all-rounder Krunal Pandya top-scoring with 85 (8 fours and 2 sixes).

Such was the dominance of Mumbai’s top order that they chased the target without much fuss in just 41.3 overs.

Shaw (98), who missed a deserving hundred by a whisker, and Rahane (79 not out) conjured a 137-run first wicket stand.

After Shaw departed, the India Test vice-captain in the company of Shreyas Iyer (56 not out) made opposition bowlers toil as the two took their side home.

Services defeat Tripura by seven wickets

Services defeated Tripura by seven wickets (via the VJD method) in a rain-hit match at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The two other matches scheduled for the day - Gujarat versus Assam (at TI Cycles ground) and Haryana vs Jharkhand (SRMC ground) were abandoned without a ball being bowled owing to rain.

All the teams get two points each.

In the Services-Tripura game reduced to 43 overs a side, the former chose to bowl first under overcast conditions and ended up bundling out the rival for 118 in 38.4 overs.

As rain intervened during the innings break, the contest was further reduced to 35 overs and Services chased down the revised target of 107 in 25.2 overs to gain full points.

Rahul Singh scored 48 and Rajat Paliwal remained unbeaten on 24 as Services eased home to gain four points from the win.

Bihar make winning return to domestic cricket

Bihar returned to domestic cricket with an easy eight-wicket win over Nagaland.

Back to the domestic fold after a gap of 18 years, Bihar put up a solid batting display led by Babul Kumar’s 121 not out to cruise to the 254-run target with 38 balls to spare.

Babul’s knock came off just 119 balls with 15 fours and a six as he along with opener Vikash Ranjan (47) put together 116 runs to lay the foundation.

After Ranjan’s departure, the No 3 batsman held the fort with Keshav Kumar joining the party with a brisk 76 not out off 69 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes in match-winning 130 unbroken partnership.

Opting to bat, debutants Nagaland got off to a promising start with opener Nitesh Lochab’s 79 from 69 balls (12x4, 2x6). But Samar Quadri (3/35) put on the brakes with a twin blow of Lochab and Sedezhalie Rupero (35) as Nagaland were restricted to a modest 253/8.

