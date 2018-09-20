Indian athletes’ training regimen will not just be about honing sporting skills but also learning “life skills” such as stress and finance management, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced Thursday, saying the new aspects will be an integral part of their soon-to-be-launched workshops.

The SAI’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the road-map for the 2020 Olympics to “ensure that India’s performance at the Olympics would be its best ever.”

It was decided that the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) committee will “look at sensitising and educating athletes through workshops on relevant topics and life skills”.

“The athletes who represent India on an international platform are ambassadors for the country and their conduct away from the playing arena is as important to their well-being as their performance on it,” the SAI said in a statement.

“The focus will be on providing skills to deal with stress, media management and how to manage their finances. The coaches of the athletes will be an integral part of these workshops,” it added.

It was also decided that a network of coaches, academies and sports science specialists in India and globally will be put together to form a strong support system.

“Software and technology will be used to record training, performance, injury and other similar aspects of an athlete which will be further monitored, researched and analysed before receiving intervention through a scientific process,” it said.

Besides, the cell cleared Rs 88,040 for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s recent training stint before the IAAF Continental Cup in Czech Republic.

A presentation was also made by the TOPS panel following a recce team’s visit to Tokyo in July.

The recce team was led by SAI officials and comprised representatives from private NGOs Olympic Gold Quest, JSW Sports and GoSports.

“They interacted with the Indian diaspora to identify appropriate accommodation and food for the Indian athletes not only during the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 but also for any training and visits of the athletes to Tokyo before the Olympics.

“This will help in a seamless cultural assimilation of Indian athletes prior to the Olympics.”

The MOC deliberated on the strategy to provide support to TOPS athletes in their preparations.

The meeting also ratified financial proposals put forth by some athletes, requesting funding for their training.