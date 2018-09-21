The Women’s Boxing World Championships, to be hosted by India after more than a decade, will be held from November 15, 2018, in New Delhi, a top official of the international body said Friday.

The teams will have to be in the national capital by November 13, with the competition starting two days later.

“The AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships will be held in New Delhi in November 13-25,” an official of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) told PTI.

The marquee tournament was last held in India in 2006 and remains the best for the country in terms of performance. India had topped the medal tally with four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, who has been nicknamed “Magnificent Mary” by the AIBA, will be gunning for a sixth world title at the event, which would conclude with the finals on November 24.

She won successive gold medals in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions.

“The deadline for registration in the AIBA Database to the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships is October 5,” the official said.

In the last edition of the event, which started in 2001, India won just a silver, through Sonia Lather in the featherweight (57 kg) category.

The first edition of the women’s World Championship was held in the Unites States in Scranton in 2001.

All participating countries would be required to land in New Delhi before November 13.

“All boxers must be accompanied by at least one AIBA certified coach at ringside during the bouts.”

November 20 has been set aside as the rest day after the quarter-final stage winds up on November 19.