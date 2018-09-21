Batsman Karun Nair was Friday named captain of the Board President’s XI for the touring West Indies’ warm-up game, starting September 29.

The two-day game will be held in Vadodara. The BCCI’s senior selection committee picked the 13-man squad for the game. India will play two Tests against West Indies starting October 4.

The West Indies will be in India for almost seven weeks, starting September 26. They will compete against India in two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from October 4-8, followed by the second Test from October 12-16 at Hyderabad.

The five-match ODI series will begin on October 21 at Guwahati, followed by the second ODI on October 24 at Indore and third ODI at Pune on October 27. The final two one-dayers will be held at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 29 and November 1.

The one-dayers will be followed by the three T20 Internationals to be held at Kolkata (November 4), Lucknow (November 6) and Chennai (November 11).

The West Indies are touring India on the back of a comprehensive 2-0 series win over Bangladesh.

Board President’s XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.