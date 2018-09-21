Aditi Ashok, who has played very few full-field events on the Ladies European Tour this year, put herself in contention with rounds of 66-68 on the first two days of the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open.

Aditi was 8-under 134 on the par-71 Club de Golf Terramar in Sitges. Aditi was tied fourth after the first day and she stayed there on the second day, too.

The Indian was two shots behind the leader, Spaniard Carmen Alonso (67-65), who was 10-under 132. First round leader Celine Hebrin (62-71) and German Caroline Masson (68-65) were tied second at 9-under 133.

On the first day, Cline Herbin opened with a blistering opening round of nine-under-par 62. She had two eagles and five birdies on her card.

Aditi had a bogey free 66 on first day with one birdie on front nine and five on the back nine. On the second day her only blemish was a bogey on Par-5 first and she had four birdies.

Aditi has three career wins on the LET and now divides her time between LET and LPGA.