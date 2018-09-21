Indian grappler Naveen Sihag shocked defending champion Daton Duain Fix to progress to the 57kg gold medal bout on the opening day of the men’s free style competition at the junior world wrestling championship while Mansi grabbed a bronze in the women’s 57kg here on Friday.

Sihag upset the American 5-4 in a close semi-final.He will now clash with Russia’s Akhmed Idrisov in the final.

Sihag had a tough time against Kyrgyzstan’s in his opening round, scoring a 4-4 win over Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu. However, he outplayed Goga Dzigua 9-2 in the quarter-finals.

Mansi overcame Canada’s Hannah Fay Tayor in the women’s 57kg bout to win her first medal at the World championship. Anshu Malik had won a bronze on Thursday in the 59kg bout.

Four other Indians in action in the men’s freestyle, fell in the quarter-finals.

Rohit lost 6-10 to Nicolai Grahmez after defeating China’s Chao Zheng 4-2 in the 65kg category.

Vishal Kaliramana lost the 70kg quarterfinal 7-9 to Moldova’s Vasile Diacon while Sandeep Mann was outplayed by Japan’s Hayato Ishiguro as he lost the 79kg quarterfinal by fall.

In the 97kg, Amit Saroha lost by technical superiority to Turkey’s Feyzullah Akturk.