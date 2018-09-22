Vikram Singh converted a penalty in the dying minutes of the match to lead India to a 1-0 win over Vietnam in their opening match of the AFC Under-16 championship, in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

India dominated possession and had as many as four clear goals scoring chances but it was Vikram Singh’s strike from the spot in the 86th minute that proved decisive.

The Indian U-16 Colts could have taken the lead as early as the 8th minute when Gurkirat Singh found Vikram inside the box with a long ball but his shot went inches past the goal.

Ricky Shabong was guilty of shooting wide in the in the 17th minute following an interception from Vikram that had set him up for the strike. With India dominating proceedings, Gurkirat’s attempted shots from distance but his long rangers in the 25th and 35th minute could not beat the Vietnam goalkeeper.

India almost capitalised on a defensive howler from Vietnam in the 40th minute when an attempted pass back to the custodian was intercepted by Ravi. However, the Vietnamese goalkeeper timed his sliding tackle to perfection to deny the Indian forward.

Coach Bibiano made his first change of the match in the 61st minute and introduced Lalchhanhmia Sailo in place of Ricky Shabong and the substitute was quick to make his mark, albeit shooting wide of target, a minute later.

In the 66th minute, substitute Sailo broke free of the Vietnamese defence and found himself face to face with the opposition custodian. However, he failed to find the back of the net.

With the Indians getting frustrated, Vikram was brought down inside the box and the skipper made no mistake with the spot kick to bag three crucial points for his team.

India face mighty Iran on Monday.