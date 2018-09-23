Indian cyclists produced an impressive performance finishing on top with six gold, five silver and two bronze medals at the Track Asia Cup that concluded on Sunday.

India were followed by Indonesia with four gold, three silver and a bronze while Hong Kong came third by winning four gold and two bronze.

In the men’s junior 200m sprint, India’s Esow Alben won gold, pipping Kazakhstan’s Dimitry Rezanov. India’s Jemsh Singh won bronze medal.

“It was a tough fight with Kazakhstan’s rider but I was confident that I can win the gold medal,” Esow said after the race.

The second gold for the hosts came in the women’s junior 200m sprint. Mayuri Lute from Maharashtra clocked 12.263s to grab the pole position. Thailand’s Kanyaral Hnokacw won silver by clocking 12.871s. Alyona Abramchok from the Kazakhstan team got bronze.

In the women’s ‘Elite Keirin’ final, India’s Sonali Chanu missed the bronze medal by a whisker. Hoi Yan Jessica from Hong Kong, Crismonita Dwiputri from Indonesia and Fatchah Mnstapa from Malaysia won the first three places respectively.