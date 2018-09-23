Advait Page broke an eight-year-old national record by winning the 800m freestyle event on the concluding day of the National Aquatic Championship on Sunday.

Kushagra Rawat cliched the silver medal, falling four seconds short of Page’s time of 08:12.51s. Aryan Makhija of SFI won bronze with a time of 08:22.30s.

Shivani Kataria of Haryana signed off the nationals, beating Karnataka’s Khushi Dinesh. Shivani won gold with a time of 04:30.78 while Khushi clocked 04:34.10 and Tamil Nadu’s Bhavika Dugar paced her race fantastically to win bronze with a time of 04:37.68.

Sajan r ensured the local crowd had a lot to cheer as he got into the pool for the last time, in his favourite event, the 200 m butterfly. He set the pool ablaze as he led from start to finish.

Supriya Mondal from Railways warded off a late challenge from teammate Sanu Debnath to win silver with a time of 02:03.36 while Sanu won bronze with a time of 02:04.13.

Richa Mishra probably has created a record which would stand the test of time. Like Sajan, she, too, won all her events and created one national record. Doing this at the age of 36 is a tribute to her talent, hunger, perseverance and drive. She won her last medal of the meet in the 200m butterfly.

Srihari Natraj of Karnataka, continued his dominance in the backstroke events as he aced the race to win gold in a time of 00:56.53 setting a new national record in the process.

Maana Patel was resurrected as the queen of Indian backstroke swimming as she returned unvanquished and probably unchallenged in this meet.

Karnataka displayed their immense depth of talent as they won the final event of the meet 4x50m mixed medley relay. The team consisting of Srihari Natraj, Likhith SP, Nina Venkatesh and Deeksha Ramesh won gold with a time of 01:51.74 narrowly missing the national mark.

Sajan Kumar was adjuded the best male swimmer of the meet. He claimed five golds with five new national records.

Saloni Dalal finished as the best swimmer in the women’s category as she won 3 gold medals and set two best Indian performances along with two national records.

Karnataka was the best overall swimming team with a total of 227 points.