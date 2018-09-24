Skipper Ishan Kishan’s blistering knock of 139 (91 ball), studded with 12 fours and nine sixes, powered Jharkhand to an eight-wicket win over Assam in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ match on Monday.

The talented southpaw toyed with the rival bowling and smashed the ball to all parts of the MA Chidambaram stadium as the team reached the target of 222 in just 31 overs to boost its net run-rate.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Assam lost wickets at regular intervals to finish at 221 for 9 in 50 overs. Though three of its batsmen got into the 40s, none was able to push for a bigger score as the Jharkhand bowlers kept things under control.

Shahbaz Nadeem, who took a world List ‘A’ record 8 for 10 against Rajasthan last week, captured three wickets for 47. Sibshankar Roy was the top scorer for Assam with 46.

Kishan and fellow opener Anand Singh (58) were on the attack from the word go and took the score to 100 in the 17th over.

Kishan went on the rampage and reached his 100 off 74 balls as Jharkhand seized control. His assault left the Assam bowlers clueless as runs came thick and fast. The left-hander hit the ball cleanly and was not afraid to go ariel and smacked nine sixes.

He fell 18 runs short of the target before Virat Singh (15 not out) and Saurabh Tiwary (5 not out) took the team home.

Meanwhile, Services upset Haryana at TI Murugapa ground by five wickets, riding on Nakul Verma’s knock of 95. Rahul Singh Gahlaut contributed 61 as the team overhauled Haryana’s score of 257 for 8 in 50 overs.

In another match, Gujarat downed Tripura by 74 runs, restricting its rival to 138 for 9 after making 212 for 6 in the quota of 50 overs.

Rujul Bhatt was the top-scorer with 62 while Piyush Chawala’s 4 for 21 turned the match Gujarat’s way.

Brief scores: Assam 221 for 9 in 50 overs (Sibshankar Roy 46, Shahbaz Nadeem 3 for 47) lost to Jharkhand 222 for 2 in 31 overs (Ishan Kishan 139, Anand Singh 58). Points: Jharkhand: 4; Assam: 0.

Gujarat 212 for 6 in 50 overs (Rujul Bhatt 62, Priyank Panchal 39) beat Tripura 138 for 9 in 50 overs (JR Banik 57, Piyush Chawla 4 for 21). Points: Gujarat: 4; Tripura: 0.

Haryana 257 for 8 in 50 overs (CK Bishnoi 88 not out, Pramod Chandila 57, Divesh Gurdev Pathania 5 for 42) lost to Services 260 for 5 in 47.3 overs (Nakul Verma 95, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 61, RK Tewatia 2 for 53). Points: Services: 4, Haryana: 0.

Mumbai-Vidarbha match abandoned due to rain

All the three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A to be played Monday in Karnataka, including the Mumbai-Vidarbha clash, were abandoned following rains, leading the teams involved to share points.

“Our match was washed out due to rains,” an official, who is with the Mumbai team, said.

Both Vidarbha and Mumbai, which were to clash in Alur near Bengaluru, shared two points each.

Earlier in the 50-over tournament, Mumbai had won all their three games, against Baroda, Karnataka and Railways.

Another Group A match – Baroda versus Punjab - which was also to be played in Alur, was abandoned.

The two teams got two points each.

The Goa versus Karnataka match, which was to be played in Bengaluru, was abandoned and the two teams shared points.

The next round of the Hazare Trophy Elite Group A matches will be played Wednesday with Baroda taking on Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh clashing with Vidarbha and Maharashtra up against Railways.

Bisht-Negi show lead Meghalaya’s rout of Arunachal

Puneet Bisht cracked a career-best 135 before Abhay Negi bamboozled Arunachal Pradesh with a seven-wicket haul to power Meghalaya to a huge 256-run win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament Monday.

In his third domestic match, Negi returned with extraordinary figures of 6-0-17-7 as Arunachal Pradesh batting caved in for 61 allout in 26 overs at the Shastri Maidan.

Chasing a huge 318 in a match reduced to 43-overs a side, only two Arunachal Pradesh batsmen – opener Samrath Seth (15) and Song Tacho (16) – could reach double digits with Negi wreaking havoc.

Earlier Arunachal Pradesh’s decision to bowl backfired as Bisht smashed a 90-ball 135 (17x4, 4x6) while skipper Jason Lamare also chipped in with 42 off 54 balls in an entertaining 111-run third wicket stand.

After the duo’s departure, Yogesh Nagar (56 not out from 46 balls; 5x4, 1x6) and Gurinder Singh (35 from 25 balls; 1x4, 2x6) featured in an unbroken stand of 82 in nine overs to push the total to 317/4 in 43 overs.

At Motibaug ground in Vadodara, medium pacer Deepak Dhapola (4/34) produced a spectacular bowling performance in his third domestic match to power Uttarakhand to a six-wicket win over Nagaland.

Dhapola rattled the Nagaland top three inside 10 overs as the northeastern oufit folded for 206/9 in the stipulated 50 overs after they were sent in by Uttarakhand skipper Rajat Bhatia.

Uttarakhand’s chase began on an ominous note with former Delhi pacer Pawan Suyal reducing them to 0/2 in four balls but opener Vineet Saxena (43) and No 3 Vaibhav Panwar (63) stabilised the ship in a 109-run platform.

Later the Delhi veteran Bhatia (31 not out) and Saurabh Rawat (60 not out) steered the chase with three overs to spare.

The match between Bihar and Puducherry at Nadiad was abandoned.

Summarised Scores:

At Anand: Meghalaya 317/4; 43 overs (Puneet Bisht 135, Yogesh Nagar 56 not out, Jason Lamare 42) beat Arunachal Pradesh 61; 26 overs (Abhay Negi 7/16) by 256 runs.

At Vadodara: Nagaland 206/9; 50 overs (Abrar Kazi 75 not out; Deepak Dhopala 4/34) lost to Uttarakhand 210/4; 47 overs (Saurabh Rawat 60 not out, Vaibhav 63, Vineet Saxena 43) by six wickets.

Rain washes out Group B ties

All three matches of Group B in the Vijay Hazare Trophy were completely washed out due to heavy rain on Monday.

Delhi were scheduled to play Uttar Pradesh in Palam while Hyderabad were to face Andhra.

At the Ferozshah Kotla, Kerala had opted to field against Madhya Pradesh before rain played spoilsport.

All teams were awarded two points each for no result.