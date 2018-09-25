Shikhar Dhawan’s poor technique in testing conditions along with the fitness of Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin will come up for discussion when the selectors pick the Indian team for the two-Test series against the West Indies.

The two Tests will be held in Rajkot (October 4-8) and Hyderabad (October 12-16).

Sources in the BCCI said that five-member committee may pick the side on Wednesday but will wait to make an official announcement till the end of the Asia Cup final on September 28.

One of the main reasons is believed to be Dhawan’s form in Tests while Ishant (ankle) and Ashwin (groin) are racing against time to get fit.

Since the two Tests will be a dress rehearsal for the tour of Australia, selectors will be keen on giving all those players opportunity looking at the series Down Under.

Murali Vijay is back among the runs in county cricket but having been recently dropped, it will be difficult for him to make a comeback.

KL Rahul after his stylish 149 at the Oval has sealed one of the opener’s slot but the issue is with Dhawan.

His prowess on flat tracks with lack of seam movement is known to one and all as it has been evident during the Asia Cup. But when the ball swings or seams at a high pace, he’s struggled.

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal has scored truckloads of runs and are waiting for their opportunity.

Prithvi was included in the squad for the last two Test matches in England and would be hoping that he can make his debut at Rajkot.

While skipper Virat Kohli is expected to comeback after a much needed three-week break, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are certainties. Hanuma Vihari and Karun Nair will be the two middle-order back-ups while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to return.

Ashwin’s hip injury and Ishant’s dodgy ankle are two worrying areas for the selectors. Both pulled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and it’s still not clear if they will be fit for the Test series. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are two sure shot picks in the squad.