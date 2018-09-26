Saina Nehwal reached the pre-quarterfinals of Korea Open with a straight-game win over Korea’s Kim Hyo Min on Wednesday.

The former world no 1 defeated Kim Hyo Min 21-12, 21-11 in a lop-sided opening round contest. The fifth seeded Indian will face a local qualifier, Kim Ga Eun, next.

Swiss Open champion Sameer Verma and rising shuttler Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka lost their matches.

Sameer, who had secured the Hyderabad Open title earlier this week, ran out of steam against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, going down 21-15, 16-21, 7-21 in a men’s singles match. Young Vaishnavi was ousted 10-21, 9-21 by sixth seed Beiwen Zhang of USA.

Saina didn’t face much competition from her first-round opponent as she opened up a 6-2 lead early on. She then raced to 12-3 before pocketing the first game.

In the second game, Saina again moved to a 5-2 lead. She was too tough for the Korean as she moved to 18-10 and then sealed the contest comfortably.