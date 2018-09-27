Double Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Wednesday said he would resume his training in next 45 days in Patiala as he is fast recovering from a thigh injury, courtesy ayurveda treatment.

“I have been undergoing ayurveda treatment. With another 10 days of treatment left, I aim to come back stronger and start training in next one-and-a-half months in Patiala with 2020 Olympics as my goal,” he told PTI here.

Sivalingam (77 kg category) had sustained the injury while attempting a 178 kg lift in his clean and jerk attempt at the Jakarta Asian Games. He took no further part in the competition and eventually finished 10th.

“I was shattered to the core when doctors in a hospital in Jakarta opined that I could only start training after a maximum of four months,” he said.

However, soon after returning to India, Sivalingam said he underwent ayurveda treatment at Haoma Wellness under Dr Shaji Kannoth and have been working on sport rehabilitation with Invictus Performance Lab.

“Within four days of combined treatment and multiple experts working with me, the pain reduced significantly and I was able to move around freely within 10 days,” he stated.

The inter-disciplinary experts helped him in enhancing his performance capability and recovery management, he said.

“I thank my coach, Vijay Sharma, and the Indian Weightlifting Federation, Invictus Performance Lab, and GoSports Foundation for all their support and belief in me,” Sivalingam said.

Dr Shaji Kannoth, who is also the Managing and Medical Director of Haoma Wellness, said Sivalingam was brought to him by Invictus Performance Lab for treatment.

“Sivalingam had severely injured his left thigh muscle. He was wheelchair bound when he met us on September 4 and was even unable to place his foot on the ground,” he said.

After a detailed diagnosis, the treatment began and within four days, the pain reduced to about 60% and by September 15, muscle injury healed, Dr Shaji said.

“He has another 10 days of treatment left to heal completely,” he added.