World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday said that if she can lift up to 210 kg, she would be able to win medals in any world level competition.

“I have lifted more than 192 kg. I have lifted 194 kg in the World Championship and bagged the gold medal. After that, I had lifted 196 kg in the Commonwealth Games and that has been my best performance,” said Mirabai, 24.

“Now, I will have to do better because of change in rule. We were earlier 48 kg athletes, but now we have to participate in 49 kg category. Now the aim is to lift 210 kg and in doing so, I will ensure that I can win medals in every competition,” she said.

She is recovering from a back injury and, hence, won’t take part in the World Championships – an Olympic qualifying event – to be held in November.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee said she will have to take part in all competitions next year.

“Before the Asian Games, I had a back injury, due to which I missed it. Now, after recovery, I have started training. In November, there are World Championships but I will not participate in it,” she said.

The World Weightlifting Championships will be held during November 1-10 in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

“For Olympic qualifying, I will have to take part in total nine competitions. I have six competitions in the 2019 and will have to participate in all those,” she said.

The weightlifter added that she has changed training style after the Rio Olympics.

“I have changed my practice since the (2016) Rio Olympics. I have changed my technique, and now, I train thrice a day. Earlier, I used to train twice a day. I have been in the TOPS scheme and I have also been supported by my federation. I have been sent abroad for training,” the ace weightlifter added.