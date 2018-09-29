Viswanathan Anand recovered well after experiencing a loss against USA in the previous round to post a clinical win over Neuris Delgado Ramirez of Paraguay as Indian men posted an impressive 3.5-0.5 victory over Paraguay while the women also posted an identical win over Argentina in the fifth round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad now underway here.

Anand had lost his previous round game to American Fabiano Caruana and many pundits had predicted he will take break. However, the Indian ace decided to do what he knows best and had a winning position on the board after just 15 moves.

Anand capitalised on the advantage and cruised home in quicktime to record a smooth victory.

P Harikrshna was held to a draw in the longest game of the day by Indian men but B Adhiban and Krishnan Sasikiran had ensured the team’s win way before that game ended.

With this big win, the Indian men are back in the thick of things especially as the top-seeded Americans were held to a draw by Israel while the fancied Chinese men suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Czech Republic.

At the top of the tables Azerbaijan tamed Armenia 2.5-1.5 while Poland proved better than France in their 3-1 triumph. With eighth points from five rounds, the Indian men can fancy their chances given the new developments.

The Indian women’s team are even better placed after another win. D Harika survived a nearly lost position while the trio of Koneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Eesha Karavade did what was needed from them to cruise to an emphatic victory.

The Indian eves took their tally to nine points out of a possible ten and look forward to a profitable campaign in the rounds to come. Having finished fifth in the last edition, the expectations this time are high as they are coached by Jacob Aagaard, who is one of the best-known trainers in the world.

Indian Results round 5:

Men: India (8) beat Paraguay (6)

V Anand beat Neuris Delgado Ramirez; Guillermo Vazquez drew with P Harikrishna; B Adhiban beat Antonio Almiron; Paulo Jodorcovsky Werjivker lost to Sasikiran, Krishnan.

Women: Argentina (7) lost to India (9)

Carolina Lujan lost to Koneru Humpy; D Harika drew with Amura Claudia; Maria Florencia Fernandez lost to Tania Sachdev; Eesha Karavade beat Ayelen Martinez.