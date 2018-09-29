Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson said that all good fighters have come out of the slums, including him as they have the hunger to succeed.

“I think the poorer you are the better boxer you are. The most successful fighters have come from slums. All the fighters who come from the slums are successful. All the current top fighters are from the slums,” said Tyson at the launch function of the Mixed Martial Arts Kumite 1 league in Mumbai on Friday.

The 52-year-old Tyson, who retired in 2005 with a record of 50 wins — including 44 by knock-outs — and six losses, said that if one works tirelessly that person can get out of the slums.

“I am a slumdog. I grew up in a slum. I had the ambition to get out of the slums and that’s why I am here. If someone works hard they can get out of the slums. I still go back to see my friends in my old neighbourhood. They still call it a slum,” said “Iron Mike”, who in his prime was famously promoted as the baddest man on the planet.

Tyson, who at the age of 20 years, four months and 22 days became the world’s youngest ever heavyweight world champion in boxing in 1988, said he followed MMA and Ultimate Fightling Championship.

“I am a big fan of MMA. I go to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) in Las Vegas all the time,” said Tyson who had served a prison term early in his career after being convicted of rape.

“I don’t know (If I would have played). They don’t pay a lot of money in MMA... I would not have worked without money,” he added.

Asked to name his toughest opponents, Tyson said, “There were quite a few - Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Buster Douglas. They were very good fighters.”