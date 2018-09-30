The Table Tennis Federation of India addressed the issue of top players skipping domestic tournaments and revised the selection criteria, in its Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati.

The Executive Committee, which met here Saturday, brought in some stringent measures which will help exceptional players, otherwise ignored because of lack of national and international ranking points, getting a look-in by the selectors for team India squads in the future.

The committee also introduced new clauses to the policies which, while protecting the players’ interests, have made it mandatory for top-ranked players competing in a certain number of domestic events as well as national championships.

In another major decision, the TTFI decided unanimously to disaffiliate Kerala Table Tennis Association (KTTA) following complaints from district associations.

TTFI, which had issued a show cause notice to KTTA as per norms, setting a deadline for its response, had to take this drastic step after the parent body failed to get any satisfactory reply, a release stated.

But with a majority of districts already breaking away from KTTA to form Table Tennis Association of Kerala (TTAK), the new body was given affiliation after it went through the proper procedures as cited in TTFI bylaws, rules and regulations as well as guidelines.

The new affiliation empowers TTAK to proceed with the conduct of state ranking tournaments and send teams for TTFI conducted championships from now on.

Two other associations from Sikkim and Daman & Diu were given provision affiliations to promote table tennis in these states. Nagaland was also readmitted into the TTFI fold after the north-eastern state corrected the anomalies.

However, the issue of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) still remained unresolved because of the litigation between two parties in the state.

AV Vidyasagar who was present at the meeting as purportedly elected secretary of TNTTA has been given a month’s time to reach out to the parties concerned for a compromise, especially its district affiliates, or go for a fresh election after necessarily registering the body under the Registrar of Societies Act, amending TNTTA’s constitution and bylaws in tune with TTFI’s bylaws, rules and regulations as well as guidelines.

Vidyasagar reportedly assured the members that he will comply with the suggestions within the given time-frame.