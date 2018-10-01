Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma will spearhead India’s challenge at the Chinese Taipei World Tour Super 300 badminton tournament starting in Taipei City on Tuesday.

With two Super 750 world tour events – Denmark Open (Oct 16-21) and French Open (Oct 23-28) – scheduled this month, the top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, have decided to skip the USD 500,000 event.

Jayaram, who had reached the finals of USD 75,000 Vietnam Open and USD 25,000 White Nights after recovering from a hamstring injury, will look to overcome the first round exits in the last couple of tournaments when he faces Japan’s Hashiru Shimono.

World No 65 Sourabh, who had won the USD 75,000 Russian Open in July, will take on local favourite Lee Chia Hao.

Among others, Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, who has won two international challenge events at Lagos and Mauritius, will meet Taiwan’s Lu Chia Hung. Abhishek Yeligar will have the difficult task of upsetting experienced fifth seeded Jan’O Jorgensen.

In women’s singles, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka will meet Chinese Taipei’s Chiang Ying Li. Mugdha Agrey will play seventh seed Soniia Cheah and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli squares off against another local player Lin Ying Chun.

India’s Tarun Kona and Malaysia’s Lim Khim Wah will take on fourth seed Malaysian Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in men’s doubles, while there is no Indian participation in mixed and women’s doubles competitions.