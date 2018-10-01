Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) is upset with Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to send its own curators for preparing the pitch for the first Test starting in Rajkot on Thursday.

Saurashtra strongman Niranjan Shah said the local curators are capable of preparing a good wicket. BCCI curators Daljit Singh and Vishwajit Padyar have taken charge of the wicket in Rajkot.

“The local curators were better off doing their job independently but now that BCCI curators are there, they have taken control and will call the shots. The SCA ground staff will be there to help and as they know more about the local conditions, I hope their valuable inputs are taken into account,” said Shah on Monday.

However, a veteran curator, who requested anonymity, did not understand the fuss around the issue.

“I don’t know what issue SCA has but BCCI curators helping out the local ground staff and monitoring pitch preparation is standard practice. It happens all the time including in Ranji Trophy. So, I fail to understand what the issue is,” said the curator.

The Indian team management has reportedly asked for bouncy pitches for the two Tests against the West Indies in Rajkot (October 4-8) and Hyderabad (12-16), keeping in mind the long tour of Australia beginning late in November.

The West Indies play their final game of the India tour on November 11 while the first T20 between India and Australia is scheduled for November 21 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

That narrow 10-day window leaves India with little time to prepare, as pointed out by coach Ravi Shastri.

It will be hard to simulate Australian conditions during the course of the home series against the West Indies comprising two Tests, five ODIs and three T20s.

On Thursday, Rajkot will be hosting its second ever Test, following the debut match between India and England two years ago when the game ended in a draw.